IndieWire Announces the Return of the IndieWire Studio at Sundance 2020

Presented by Dropbox, the studio will be home to video interviews with more than 100 actors and filmmakers, ranging from Carey Mulligan to Viggo Mortensen.

IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire Studio, presented by Dropbox, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Located on Main Street in the heart of Park City, the studio will serve as a hub for dozens of video interviews with some of festival’s most prominent actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, and documentary subjects.

The IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Dropbox, will be open from Friday, January 24 to Monday, January 27. Talent scheduled to take part in interviews include Tessa Thompson (“Sylvie’s Love”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Siempre, Luis”), Toni Collette (“Dream Horse”), Zazie Beetz (“Nine Days”), Hillary Clinton (“Hillary”), Justin Simien (“Bad Hair”), Rachel Brosnahan (“Ironbark”), Rebecca Hall (“Night House”), Eliza Hittman (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Steve Buscemi (“Miracle Workers”), Alec Baldwin (“Beast, Beast”), Aubrey Plaza (“Black Bear”), Carrie Brownstein (“The Nowhere Inn”), Evan Rachel Wood and Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”), Sienna Miller (“Wander Darkly”), Viggo Mortensen (“Falling”), Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham (“Promising Young Woman”), Ben Whishaw (“Surge”), Julia Garner (“The Assistant”), Carrie Coon and Jude Law (“The Nest”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”), and Alison Brie (“Horse Girl”), plus many more.

In addition to presenting sponsor Dropbox, sponsors of the IndieWire Studio at Sundance also include Adobe, which will host brief interviews with celebrity talent focused on mentorship and inspiration, and the ACLU, which will ask studio guests to share the social issues that they’re most passionate about.

IndieWire is also partnering with Canada Goose for three events during the Sundance Film Festival. The first is a dinner on Sunday, January 26 celebrating female filmmakers debuting new works at Sundance 2020.

The second is a live discussion between IndieWire Deputy Editor Kate Erbland and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” filmmaker Eliza Hittman and her breakout star Sidney Flanigan about their new film premiering in Sundance’s U.S. dramatic competition.

The third event is a live recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast with IndieWire Executive Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn, who will be joined by Deputy Editor Kate Erbland and Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich. The group will chat in front of a live audience about the first weekend of Sundance 2020, from breakout films to big surprises.

Both the “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” discussion (12pm MT) and the Screen Talk Podcast event (1pm MT) will be held Monday, January 27 at the Canada Goose Basecamp (located at 558 Main Street).

