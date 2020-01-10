Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Rally Ahead of Oscar Nominations

Phoenix just won a Golden Globe for his performance in "Joker."

Fresh off his Golden Globe win earlier this week, Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested in Washington D.C. for participating in a climate change rally. Phoenix was arrested alongside fellow actor Martin Sheen. The actors were two of 300 people attending the rally, organized by Jane Fonda. Fonda has been arrested several times over the last couple of months for protesting in Washington D.C. Deadline first reported the news. Phoenix addressed protestors at a rally prior to being arrested.

“Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there is something that you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume,” Phoenix said. “There are things I can’t avoid. I flew a plane here today, or last night rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits.”

Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture thanks to his performance in “Joker,” and he used his time at the podium to similarly bring attention to better eating choices. The Globes served a plant-based vegan menu this year, which Phoenix praised. Backstage after his Golden Globe win, Phoenix told press that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision to have a vegan dinner made him more excited to be at the Golden Globes than ever before.

Phoenix’s arrest comes just days before he is expected to earn an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor race for “Joker.” The nomination will be Phoenix’s fourth after “Gladiator,” “The Master,” and “Walk the Line.” Many Oscar pundits believe Phoenix is the one to beat for the Oscar. He’s been pegged as an Oscar favorite ever since “Joker” world premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it surprised the industry by winning the Golden Lion. The actor also used his Golden Globe speech to remind attendees that it’s important to be more environmentally conscious.

“It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” Phoenix said. “I hope that we can do that — we don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please. I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too. Thank you so much for putting up with me. I’m so grateful for this night and all of you, thank you.”

IndieWire has reached out to Phoenix’s representative for further comment.

