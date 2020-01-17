Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+

The "Veep" star will develop projects exclusively for Apple's streaming platform under the multi-year deal.

In its latest high-profile deal, Apple has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The “Veep” actress will develop new projects exclusively for the company’s Apple TV+ streaming service as both an executive producer and star.

This is Louis-Dreyfus’ first deal with a streaming service.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” she said in a statement. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

Apple didn’t specify whether the deal included both film and TV projects.

Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her role as Elaine in the nine-seasons of “Seinfeld” and more recently as Vice President Selina Meyer in Armando Iannucci’s “Veep,” for which she was awarded six consecutive Emmy Awards. That helped her tie with Cloris Leachman for the most acting Emmys, as both actresses have won eight.

The political satire ended its seven-season run on HBO in May. Up next, Louis-Dreyfus is starring opposite Will Ferrell in “Downhill,” the English adaptation of “Force Majeure” from directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash that’s premiering at the Sundance Film Festival next week. The film will be released from Searchlight Pictures February 14.

Apple launched its streaming TV service in the fall featuring deals with Oprah Winfrey, which includes a revival of her book club and production of documentaries, and Alfonso Cuarón, who signed an exclusive deal for TV projects. That was the first television deal for the “Roma” director, who will continue to work on film projects with other partners.

In addition, the company recently inked a pact with Lee Eisenberg, co-showrunner of Apple TV+’s new series “Little America,” which will see Eisenberg’s Piece of Work Entertainment developing projects exclusively for the service.

Other deals include ones with Kerry Ehrin, showrunner of Apple’s flagship series “The Morning Show,” which saw Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Actress — Television Series Drama for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. A second season of that show is forthcoming.

Justin Lin, known for his work in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and on “Star Trek: Beyond,” and Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) also have deals with the streamer.

