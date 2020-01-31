‘Knives Out,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘Russian Doll’ Casting Honored at Artios Awards

Raise a glass for those responsible for assembling the casts of all your favorite movies, shows, and plays.

Do you love to hate the familial chemistry in “Knives Out” or the equally toxic marital misery in “Marriage Story?” Are you awed by the pack of relative unknowns breaking your heart from week to week on “Pose?” Then make sure to thank your friendly, neighborhood casting director, responsible for staffing up all your favorite stories.

Indeed, it was time for the casting directors to shine on Thursday night, with not one, not two, but three ceremonies celebrating the best of the business for their work in casting projects including animation, film, television, and the stage. With a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Ron Funches, a New York event hosted by Michelle Buteau, and a London soiree overseen by Jason Isaacs, the Casting Society of America went all out for the 35th Annual Artios Awards.

While Rian Johnson’s aforementioned “Knives Out” took home the prize for big budget comedy, with accolades going to Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri, and Brett Howe, Noah Baumbach’s smaller scale tale “Marriage Story” won for studio or independent drama, thanks to Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, and Kathy Driscoll-Mohler. Other film winners included Victoria Thomas for her work on the big budget drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Des Hamilton for his savvy eye on “Jojo Rabbit.”

Meanwhile, Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson, and Caitlin D. Jones won for the tv pilot and first season of FX’s drama series “Pose,” while Christine Kromer and Andrew Femenella won the same award on the comedy side for their handiwork on Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” As for shows a little longer in the tooth, Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager, and Anne Davison from Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were victorious in comedy television series, while Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, and Carla Stronge nabbed the drama television series win for the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Check out the full list of Artios Awards winners below.

Animation

“Abominable” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Frozen 2” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“The Lion King” – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate) [TIE]

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Toy Story 4” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon [TIE]

Big Budget – Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

“Hustlers” – Gayle Keller

“Knives Out” – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

“Rocketman” – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

“Uncut Gems” – Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

“1917” – Nina Gold

“The Irishman” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

“Joker” – Shayna Markowitz

“Little Women” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Brittany Runs A Marathon” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“The Dead Don’t Die” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo

“Jojo Rabbit” – Des Hamilton

“Late Night” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate) Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Harriet” – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

“Honey Boy” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

“Judy” – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

“Marriage Story” – (Associate)

“Waves” – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Clemency” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

“Diane” – Jodi Angstreich

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting) Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“Them That Follow” – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Low Tide” – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

“Mickey and the Bear” – Avy Kaufman

“Skin in the Game” – Matthew Lessall

“The True Don Quixote” – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

“The Wind” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

“Avengers: Endgame” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“It Chapter Two” – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Dead To Me” (Netflix) – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,

“Pen15” (Hulu) – Melissa Delizia

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

“Russian Doll” (Netflix) – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

“Shrill” (Hulu) – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Narcos Mexico” (Netflix) – Carla Hool

“Pose” (FX) – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

“Succession” (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix) – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“You” (Lifetime) – David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Barry” (HBO) – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

“Better Things” (FX) – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)

“GLOW” (Netflix) – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

“Veep” (HBO) – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

Television Series Drama

“The Deuce” (HBO) – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Ozark” (Netflix) – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-benson (Associate)

“This Is Us” (NBC) – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernie Telsey

Limited Series

“The Act” (Hulu) – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

“Chernobyl” (HBO) – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

“Escape At Dannemora” (Showtime) – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX) – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche McCarthy (Associate)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO) – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

“When They See Us” (Netflix) – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

Film – Non Theatrical Release

“Bird Box” (Netflix) – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix) – Jina Jay

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO) – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime Video) – Nina Gold

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix) – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“After After Party” (Facebook Watch) – Jessica Daniels

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central) – Melissa Delizia

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And The Jeffersons” (ABC) – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

“Random Acts Of Flyness” (HBO) – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)

“Rent Live!” (Fox) – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix) – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Andi Mack” (Disney Channel) – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’connor (Associate)

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel) – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)

“Fuller House” (Netflix) – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

“Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon) – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel) – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bojack Horseman” (Netflix) – Linda Lamontagne

“She-Ra and the Princesses Of Power” (Netflix) – Ania O’Hare

“Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon) – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin

Reality Series

“Born This Way” (A&E Network) – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

“Intervention” (A&E Network) – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

“The Voice” (NBC) – Michelle Mcnulty

Short Film

“Evelyn X Evelyn” – Sara Isaacson

“Miller & Son” – Russell Boast

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”– Tamara-Lee Notcutt

“Skin” – Jessica Sherman

“The Neighbor’s Window” – Henry Russell Bergstein

Short Form Series

“It’s Bruno!” (Netflix) – Bess Fifer

“The Dead Girl’s Detective Agency” (Snapchat) – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

“The Donors” (Laugh Out Loud Network) – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix) – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)

“Mr. Student Body President” (New Form) – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman

“The Real Bros Of Simi Valley” (Facebook Watch) – Gianna Butler

New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy or Drama

“Choir Boy” – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie

“The Ferryman” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

“Hillary And Clinton” – David Caparelliotis

“Network” – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl

“To Kill A Mockingbird” – Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“The Cher Show” – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“Hadestown” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“The Prom” – Bethany Knox

“Tootsie” – Jim Carnahan

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Comedy Or Drama

“All My Sons” – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

“Burn This” – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“King Lear” – David Caparelliotis

“Torch Song” – Adam Caldwell

“The Waverly Gallery” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate” – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Oklahoma” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

New York Theatre – Comedy Or Musical

“Alice By Heart” – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

“Blks” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Carmen Jones” – Rebecca Scholl

“Clueless, The Musical “– Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh)” – Jamibeth Margolis

“Usual Girls” – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

New York Theatre – Drama

“Blue Ridge – Karyn Casl

“Daddy” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

“Days Of Rage” – Adam Caldwell

“Good Grief” – Henry Russell Bergstein

“Mary Page Marlowe” – Karyn Casl

“The True” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

Regional Theatre

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” – Paul Davis

“Barefoot In The Park” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Clybourne Park” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Dangerous House” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Fun Home” – Chad Eric Murnane

“In The Heights” – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

Los Angeles Theatre

“Love, Actually Live” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“Ragtime” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Sweat” – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting)

“Sweet Charity” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Tiny Beautiful Things” – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

“The 26th Annual Young Playwright’s Festival” – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

Special Theatrical Performance

“A Chorus Line” – Jay Binder, Justin Bohon

“Annie” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Antigone in Ferguson” at Harlem Stage – Eyde Belasco

“Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

“Songs For A New World” – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

“The Wiz” – Megan Larche Dominick

Theatre Tours

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Falsettos” – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw

“Hamilton” – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)

“Hello Dolly!” – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)

