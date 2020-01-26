×
Back to IndieWire

Kobe Bryant Dies: Hollywood Community Mourns Unexpected Loss

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Kobe Bryant90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018

Kobe Bryant

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday brought the sad news that American basketball icon Kobe Bryant has passed away at just 41 years old. According to a report from TMZ, and later confirmed by Variety, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was said to be traveling in his private helicopter when it crashed, causing a fire, and sending emergency personnel to the scene. No one on board survived and, as of this writing, five people are confirmed dead. Among those dead, CNN confirms, is his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant. His wife Vanessa Bryant was not among those on the helicopter.

The NBA all-star is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, winning five NBA titles and MVP honors twice. The athlete also won two Gold medals during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Bryant won an Academy Award in 2018 for producing and writing the short film “Dear Basketball,” which was an animated adaptation of his own poem. He also founded Granity Studios, a “multimedia original content company focused on creating new ways to tell stories around sports.” The studio produced podcasts, TV series (partnering with ESPN for “Detail”), and educational books aimed at middle schoolers and teens.

Related

Related

In the wake of the news, the Hollywood community has shared in the outpouring of grief via Twitter. IndieWire has rounded up reactions from Hollywood luminaries, below, with more to come.

 

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad