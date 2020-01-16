‘Mindhunter’ Cast Released From Contracts, but Season 3 Is Not Dead Yet

Fincher will spend a majority of 2020 completing his Netflix feature film "Mank."

“Mindhunter” fans have been wondering whether or not Netflix will move forward on a third season of the David Fincher serial killer drama since the latest season dropped August 16, 2019, and now comes word the acclaimed show is being put on indefinite hold. TVLine confirms “Mindhunter” cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv have been released from their contracts. The show has not been cancelled, but a third season is not being actively developed at the moment because Fincher is spending much of 2020 working on his new feature film, “Mank.”

A Netflix representative told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello: “David is focused on directing his first Netflix film ‘Mank’ and on producing the second season of ‘Love, Death and Robots.’ He may revisit ‘Mindhunter’ again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

“Mindhunter” debuted to instant acclaim and popularity in October 2017. The series is inspired by the true-crime book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” and stars Groff and McCallany as two FBI agents who study serial killers in the early days of the bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit. Torv stared as a psychologist who helped the FBI agents understand the minds of serial killers. The show’s second season featured the likes of Charles Manson, Son of Sam, and Richard Speck, among other serial killers. “Mindhunter” fans are accustomed to waiting for new episodes, as there was an over two-year hiatus in between the first and second seasons. It appears the wait for a potential Season 3 will be even longer, if it even happens at all.

Cast members Gross and McCallany have been vocal about wanting to keep “Mindhunter” going. Speaking to Collider last November, Groff appeared enthusiastic when a reporter brought up the idea of “Mindhunter” running for 50 episodes total. “You know that he and I would be so down,” Groff said. “We’re ready. We’re ready. Whenever the call comes, we’re ready to jump.”

Fincher is still in production on “Mank,” his first directorial feature film since “Gone Girl.” The Netflix-backed Hollywood drama tells the true story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played in the film by Gary Oldman) and his uphill battle to write Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” Netflix has not announced a release date for “Mank,” but the movie is confirmed to drop in 2020.

