‘Bombshell’ Wins Big at the Makeup and Hairstyling Guild Awards

"Joker" and "Downton Abbey" also snagged period honors for makeup and hairstyling, respectively, Saturday night in LA.

“Bombshell,” Jay Roach’s sexual misconduct drama about the scandals that brought down Roger Ailes at Fox News, swept all three contemporary categories Saturday night at the sixth-annual MUAHS Guild Awards, at LA Live. The Oscar favorite took honors for character makeup, special makeup, and hairstyling for the multifaceted transformations of John Lithgow as Ailes, Charlize Theron as anchor Megyn Kelly, and Nicole Kidman as news personality Gretchen Carlson. The team also created the look of Margot Robbie’s fictional Kayla.

“Bombshell” boasted the work of Oscar-winning special makeup effects legend Kazu Hiro (“Darkest Hour”), who collaborated with makeup artists Vivian Baker and Richard Redlefsen on the effects work, while Baker and Redlefsen teamed up with makeup artist Cristina Waltz on the non-prosthetic applications. Hairstyling duties were handled by Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, and Adruitha Lee. “It was important to identify the elements of what people think of identifying for the [Ailes] character, and then put them in right position on the actor’s face,” Hiro told IndieWire. “On top of that, the makeup needed to be invisible and believable and also be especially comfortable for the actor to wear and still do their job of acting.”

Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” took best period character makeup honors, beating out Oscar contenders “Rocketman” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” The brilliant transformation of Joaquin Phoenix into Arthur Fleck and then Joker by Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, and Sunday Englis, was a painstaking, inside-out process. And period hairstyling went to the “Downton Abbey” team of Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, and Marc Pilcher.

TV winners included “Big Little Lies” (contemporary makeup and hairstyling), “Fosse/Verdon” (period makeup and hairstyling), and “Chernobyl” (special makeup). Award-winning actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his work on the “Star Trek” and “X-Men” franchises, received the Distinguished Artisan Award. Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hairstylist Martin Samuel were also honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Winners for outstanding makeup artists and stylists are listed below.

Feature-Length Motion Picture – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

“Bombshell”

Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

Feature-Length Motion Picture – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP

“Joker”

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

Feature-Length Motion Picture – BEST SPECIAL MAKEUP EFFECTS

“Bombshell”

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

Feature-Length Motion Picture – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Bombshell”

Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee

Feature-Length Motion Picture – BEST PERIOD HAIR STYLING AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Downton Abbey”

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media Series – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

“Big Little Lies”

Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP

“Fosse/Verdon”

Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media – BEST SPECIAL MAKEUP EFFECTS

“Chernobyl”

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Big Little Lies”

Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Fosse/Verdon”

Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television –

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television –

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television –

BEST SPECIAL MAKEUP EFFECTS

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television –

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Dancing with the Stars”

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television –

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora

Daytime Television – BEST MAKEUP

“The Real”

Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

Daytime Television – BEST HAIR STYLING

“The Real”

Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, Ray Dodson

Children & Teen Television Programming – BEST MAKEUP

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller

Children & Teen Television Programming – BEST HAIR STYLING

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

Commercials & Music Videos – BEST MAKEUP

“Pose”: Promo Campaign

Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence

Commercials & Music Videos – BEST HAIR STYLING

“Pose”: Promo Campaign

Joe Matke, Fernando Navarro, Barry Lee Moe

Theatrical Production (Live Stage) – BEST MAKEUP

“Cats the Musical”

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson

Theatrical Production (Live Stage) – BEST HAIR STYLING

“Hamilton”

Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry

