‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’: Second Season Ordered by Apple TV+

The streaming service has confidence in the comedy, which debuts next month from the "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" team.

Rob McElhenney’s journey to create the ultimate video game isn’t over: Apple TV+ has renewed his upcoming “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” comedy for a second season ahead of its series premiere on February 7.

Apple announced the renewal during the show’s afternoon panel at the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena Sunday afternoon. McElhenney joined series co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and stars Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, F. Murray Abraham, and Danny Pudi, to discuss the show, which centers on a fictional team of video game developers who are gearing up to release an expansion for their popular video game.

While Ian Grimm (McElhenney), the fictional company’s creative director, helped create a major “World of Warcraft”-esque hit, his antics in the series’ prior trailers suggest that the company’s upcoming release will face all sorts of maddening McElhenney-posed hurdles. His character’s wild, egotistical behavior and antics will be familiar to fans of his long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” though the Apple TV+ series isn’t quite quite “The Gang Creates a Video Game.” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” might be about a group of people creating a fantastical virtual world, but McEllhenny said he sought to keep its characters believable.

“’Sunny’ is a satire and we sort of created these characters that become live-action cartoon characters, whereas with this we really wanted to strive for something different to make sure the characters felt like real people,” McElhenney said during the TCA panel.

While “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a comedy series, it’s about celebrating the high and low points of the video game industry, rather than laughing at it, according to Burch, whose career in the video game industry includes credits in titles ranging from “Fortnite” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” to “Fallout 4” and the “Borderlands” franchise.

“It’s unfortunate that the most visible part of the industry was Gamergate,” Burch said. “We wanted to encompass the industry as a whole, which has both positives and negatives to it. [Gamers] are excited that we wanted to make a show about the industry, excited to be represented, and excited to watch the show [and] to have something that is a love letter to them.”

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Season 1 premieres in its entirety on Apple TV+ on February 7.

