Rob McElhenney plays an egomaniac star of a video game in the new Apple TV+ comedy from the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" team.

Apple TV+ may have struck out at the Golden Globes, but merely having a seat at the table so soon into its launch was enough to signal the potential shifting tides in the streaming wars. “Dickinson,” “The Morning Show,” and “Servant” helped launch the new platform to critical and fan acclaim, and the hits just keep on coming — Apple hopes, anyway. Next up: a new comedy from the creators of “Its’ Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” FXX’s wildly successful and long-running comedy created by Rob McElhenney. In creating the new series for Apple TV+, McElhenney was joined by “Its’ Always Sunny” star/executive producer Charlie Day and writer/executive producer Megan Ganz.

The new trailer teases McElhenney playing another, though far more successful, version of his “It’s Always Sunny” character: the egomaniacal star and creative director of a popular animated video game. Determined to take all of the credit, he wrangles the rest of the development team as they navigate the challenges of chasing popularity in the highly competitive world of gaming. In early press for the show, Deadline described “Mythic Quest” as “a cutting-edge comedy set in a video game development studio [which] will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways.”

The rest of the cast includes includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”), Danny Pudi (“Community”), Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”), Charlotte Nicdao (“Thor: Ragnarok”), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Ashly Burch (“Final Space”), Elisha Hennig (“The Sinner”), and Jessie Ennis (“Better Call Saul”).

Formerly on the writing staff of TV comedy mainstays “Community” and “Modern Family,” Ganz has written some of the most beloved (and weirdest) episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The off-kilter, wacky series recently tied “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest-running live-action sitcom ever — and it continues to stand out from the ever-increasing competition as it steams toward a record-breaking Season 15.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft. All nine half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy, co-created by McElhenney and Ganz, will be available on Apple TV+ on February 7. Check out the new trailer below.

