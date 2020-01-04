‘Parasite’ Named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

The film also won Best Screenplay and Bong Joon Ho was a runner up for Best Director.

“Parasite” has been named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics. It’s the latest win for South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s film, which won the Palme d’Or by a unanimous vote after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

The critics group convened in New York and Los Angeles to vote Saturday using a weighted scoring system, choosing winners and runners up across a variety of categories.

Bong’s genre-bending look at class in South Korea also won Best Screenplay, which the director co-wrote with Han Jin Won, while Song Kang Ho was a runner up for Best Supporting Actor. Bong was also a runner up for Best Director, an award won by Greta Gerwig for “Little Women.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women” were runners up for Best Picture and those films, along with “Marriage Story” were particularly favored by the society. Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for her “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” performances, besting fellow “Little Women” cast member Florence Pugh, who was the first runner up.

Pugh was also a runner up for her lead performance in “Midsommar.”

Popular on IndieWire

The group’s most enthusiastic support was for Antonio Banderas in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory.” The Spanish actor earned the highest weighted score of any single award winner when he earned Best Actor.

The list of winners and runners up:

Best Director: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Runners-Up: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Best Picture: “Parasite”

Runners-Up: “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Actress: Mary Kay Place (“Diane”)

Runners-Up: Zhao Tao (“Ash is Purest White”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story” and “Little Women”)

Runners-Up: Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Runners-Up: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Runners-Up: Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Wesley Snipes (“Dolemite is My Name”), Song Kang Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Atlantics”)

Runners-Up: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Yorick Le Saux (“Little Women”)

Best Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Runners-Up: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Best Nonfiction Film: “Honeyland”

Runners-Up: “American Factory,” “Apollo 11”

Film Heritage: The Museum of Modern Art’s “Private Lives, Public Spaces,” curated by Ron Magliozzi

Film Heritage: Rialto Pictures, for distributing 4K restorations of classics including “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” presenting neglected works like “The White Sheik,” and releasing the uncut version of “Christ Stopped at Eboli”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.