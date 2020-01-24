Netflix Expands Criterion Collection Presence With Four New Films Coming to Library

A handful of the streaming giant's hottest 2019 titles will join "Roma" as part of the Criterion's slate of essential films.

Netflix is expanding its presence in the Criterion Collection library’s slate of essential films past and present. In addition to the previously announced debut of “Roma” in every cinephile’s favorite home video library, Netflix will now be adding “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “American Factory,” and “Atlantics” to the Criterion Collection. Though Netflix has yet to announce street dates for the newly announced pack of titles, “Roma” will hit Criterion on DVD and Blu-ray February 11, with these four additions set to follow later in 2020.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” will mark the director’s third film to be featured in the Criterion Collection, alongside his swooning Edith Wharton adaptation “The Age of Innocence” and searing epic “The Last Temptation of Christ.” Director Noah Baumbach, meanwhile, can add “Marriage Story” to his preexisting Criterion selections “Frances Ha,” “The Squid and the Whale,” and “Kicking and Screaming.”

“The Irishman” is currently up for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and two Best Supporting Actor prizes. “Marriage Story” is also a Best Picture contender, and “American Factory” is up for Best Documentary Feature. “Atlantics,” Senegal’s submission for the Best International Feature film Oscar, failed to land among the final five for first-time director Mati Diop but nevertheless remains a critics’ darling. All four films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Each Criterion Collection release will include exclusive behind-the-scenes content, special features, and a filmmaker-supervised master. The “Roma” Criterion edition will include a 4K digital master, supervised by director Alfonso Cuarón, with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, several new documentaries about the making of the film featuring both cast (such as 2019 Oscar nominees Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira) and below-the-line crew, exclusive essays and production-design images, and more.

The Criterion news is a testament to the rapidly growing ubiquity of the streamer, which seems to have its hands in every pot. Last year, Netflix bought up the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood to host its awards season contenders — while also providing a much-needed cash infusion for the repertory movie house, which continues to screen cinephile-friendly offerings and classics. Netflix also reopened the shuttered Paris Theatre in New York last fall to screen “Marriage Story.”

