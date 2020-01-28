Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Move to FX for New Drama, ‘True Detective’ Stays at HBO

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey last collaborated on the acclaimed first season of HBO's "True Detective."

Two members of the original “True Detective” team are reuniting at a new home, but they’re leaving the franchise behind. Series creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto has signed a new overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, while his fellow “True Detective” collaborator Matthew McConaughey also signed a first-look deal with FX Productions. Together, they’ll make “Redeemer,” an hourlong drama series starring McConaughey and written by Pizzolatto, which has landed a script-to-series deal at FX.

Pizzolatto was previously under an overall deal at HBO, but his move away from the network doesn’t signal the end of “True Detective.” Though HBO has not provided comment on how the creator’s departure would impact the franchise, Deadline reported that HBO executives may be open to bringing on a new creative team if the network decides to proceed with Season 4.

“We are thrilled to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on ‘Redeemer,’ who are back together for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “We’re also incredibly excited about our overall deal with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we’re equally excited to be developing projects with Matthew through his first look deal with FXP.”

Terms of the duo’s deals were not disclosed. Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions are owned by Disney.

“Redeemer” will center on a former minister-turned-dissolute security guard (McConaughey) who must confront his past while searching for a missing woman in Texas that leads him to a dangerous criminal conspiracy. “Redeemer” is based on Patrick Coleman’s debut novel “The Churchgoer,” which was published in 2019.

McConaughey starring as a troubled individual who squares off against violent criminals is reminiscent of his work on “True Detective,” which was his last collaboration with Pizzolatto. McConaughey starred in the HBO crime anthology series’ first season and and executive produced the following two. The franchise has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“We’re very proud of the work Nic did for HBO, and we wish him the best in his new endeavor,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement.

Pizzolatto and HBO’s split is said to be amicable. The writer ventured into the director’s chair for the first time during Season 3, and he’s said since that he’s been looking to explore more producing opportunities as well as additional series ideas. HBO, meanwhile, is under pressure from new parent company WarnerMedia to release more programming overall, especially from its more lucrative intellectual property. “True Detective” has been a ratings dynamo, but three seasons in six years is not an optimal output for an anthology drama. Pizzolatto making new shows for FX might allow HBO to produce new seasons of “True Detective” on a more regular basis.

