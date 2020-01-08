‘Ordinary Love’ Trailer: Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville Will Break Your Heart

The poignant breast cancer tearjerker that earned rave reviews out of TIFF hits theaters on Valentine's Day.

It’s hard to go wrong by using a Magnetic Fields song in your film trailer, but the newest melodrama from Bleecker Street has really hit the nail on the head this time. Featuring a suspiciously well placed serenade of “The Book of Love”, the first trailer for “Ordinary Love” promises an elegantly acted tearjerker that will reach right into the depths of your soul and wring out all those wintertime feelings. Following a critically acclaimed premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, “Ordinary Love” stars Liam Neeson and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville as a married couple reeling from a breast cancer diagnosis that upends their otherwise, well, ordinary life.

The synopsis out of the film’s TIFF debut reads: “Joan (Manville) and Tom (Neeson) are a long-married couple, with their set habits, cozy bickering, and assumption of a long walk together into the sunset. But when Joan discovers a lump in her breast, it soon becomes clear that cancer will radically change each of them and their relationship. As she enters the cold, uncertain process of medical treatment, their habits are ruptured, and that cozy bickering explodes to reveal the long-buried truths of their marriage.”

Early reviews praised the elegant chemistry between Neeson and Manville, two master actors known for their impeccable ability to balance subtlety with emotional gravitas. While Neeson is best known as an action man these days, the Irish actor has always been able to carry tender dramas just as artfully. While her Oscar nominated turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” brought her greater prominence, longtime fans of Manville will remember her less flashy but just as precise work with Mike Leigh.

“Ordinary Love” was directed by Irish filmmaking duo Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (“Good Vibrations”). The original screenplay was written Irish playwright Owen McCafferty (“Scenes From the Big Picture”).

Distributor Bleecker Street is starting off the year with a bang, as it prepares to open Kitty Green’s Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama “The Assistant,” starring Julia Garner, at the end of this month. Two weeks later, Bleecker Street will release “Ordinary Love” in theaters on Valentine’s Day, where it will compete with Celine Sciamma’s romantic drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

Check out the trailer for “Ordinary Love” below.

