‘Ozark’ Season 3 First Look: Netflix Rolls the Dice With the Byrde Family, Sets Release Date

Netflix has released a new teaser for Season 3 of the award-winning drama, which arrives on the platform March 27.

Netflix has released a first look at the upcoming third season of its award-winning drama “Ozark,” which follows the exploits of the Byrde family as they set up a money-laundering operation and casino. The streaming giant has also revealed in an official synopsis that Season 3 will jump ahead in time six months, with the casino in full swing that puts a serious strain on the marriage at its center. Fans of the drama will not have too long to wait for new episodes: The official release date for Season 3 is March 27.

The official synopsis per Netflix reads: “It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

At an FYC screening and reception held in April, series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were tight-lipped about potential Season 3 teasers, though Bateman did share that Linney’s character, Wendy, would play an even more integral role. As the Byrde family matriarch, Linney’s role has only grown in prominence over the first two seasons, as the former suburban family’s Missouri-based money laundering operation has expanded.

Series writer, creator, and executive producer Chris Mundy offered his own brief assessment: “The third season to us is [about] what keeps you safe and whether or not hiding keeps you safe or attacking keeps you safe,” Mundy said. “In other seasons — between Season 1 and Season 2, certainly — we sort of left with a whole lot of plot we needed to answer, and we intentionally didn’t leave ourselves with a whole lot of plot to answer for in Season 3. So it’s more emotional within; we write everything through the marriage. So for us, it’s all about that marriage.”

“Ozark” Season 1 was nominated for five Emmys, including a directing win for Bateman and a Best Supporting Actress win for Julia Garner. After impressing on “The Americans,” Garner is quickly becoming the show’s breakout star with a lead role in Kitty Green’s upcoming Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama “The Assistant.”

Check out the teaser for “Ozark” Season 3 below, as well as the first batch of new photos.

