Foreign Oscar Contenders Win Big at Palm Springs Fest: ‘Parasite,’ ‘Beanpole,’ ‘Corpus Christi’ Lead

The Palm Springs wins will help boost the profile of these Oscar contenders if they successfully land nominations on Monday morning.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which began just after the New Year and wraps January 13, screened 188 films; 51 of them were submitted for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award. The Palm Springs Film Festival prize winners announced Saturday over brunch at the Hilton included a handful of these films. See the full list of winners below. Audience awards will be announced on Sunday.

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film: “Beanpole” (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov.

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in a International Feature Film: Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” (Poland).

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actress in a International Feature Film: Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” (Germany).

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay: “Parasite” (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won.

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay Special Mention: “Antigone” (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe.

Related 'Parasite' Shocker: Bong Joon Ho in Talks for HBO Series Based on Awards Sensation

'Beanpole': Russia's Oscar-Bidding Psychodrama Pushed Its First-Time Actresses to the Brink Related The Best TV Posters of 2019

The Best TV Performances of 2019

The FIPRESCI jury members were film critics Pamela Biénzobas, Alferov Gavrylyshyn, and Tina Hassannia.

Popular on IndieWire

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS AWARD

New Voices New Visions Award: “Song Without A Name” (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León.

The films were juried by Tre’vell Anderson (Journalist), Nancy Collett (Founder and President, Cinema Collett) and Evan Morehouse (Film Buyer, Independent).

BEST DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Best Documentary Award: “Talking About Trees” (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari.

The films were juried by Ken Jacobson (Senior Documentary Programmer, American Film Institute), Shannon Service (Director/Producer, Second Sleep Studios) and Abby Sun (Curator, The DocYard).

IBERO-AMERICAN AWARD

Ibero-American Award: “Monos” (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes.

Ibero-American Special Mention: “Workforce” (Mexico), Director David Zonana.

The films were judged by Nestor Bentancor (Film Journalist & Critic, DesdeHollywood), Rodolfo “Fito” Castillo-Morales (Documentary Programming Director, Guadalajara International Film Festival) and Maria Gracia Turgeon (Producer, Midi La Nuit).

LOCAL JURY AWARD

Local Jury Award: “Adam” (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani.

The films were judged by Patricia Garza-Elsperger (Producer), Denise Goolsby (Office of Neighborhoods Manager, City of Palm Springs), Sergio Pinedo (Sales Representative, Beauty 4 Pros) and Joseph “Woody” Woodson (Driver, Sunline Transit Agency).

YOUNG CINEASTES AWARD

Young Cineastes Award: “Corpus Christi” (Poland), Director Jan Komasa.

The films were judged by students Graham Bennett, Marina Castillo, Sedona Cruz, Daniel Lorette, Stefan Pejovic and Zach Posa.

THE GoE BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD

GoE Bridging the Borders Award: “Advocate” (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche.

GoE Bridging the Borders Special Mention: “The Australian Dream” (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.