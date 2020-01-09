‘Parasite’ Shocker: Bong Joon Ho in Talks for HBO Series Based on Awards Sensation

The Palme d'Or-winning thriller from Bong Joon Ho is expected to land multiple Oscar nominations next week.

In a twist that would feel right at home in “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay are joining forces for an HBO limited series based on the Palme d’Or-winning thriller. The South Korean auteur and McKay are currently in talks with the premium cable network and CJ Entertainment, the film studio behind “Parasite.” IndieWire reported last year that CJ Entertainment was eyeing an English-language remake of “Parasite,” but at the time it seemed like such a remake would be a feature film. Now it appears Bong is eager to adapt “Parasite” as a limited series. McKay has a history with HBO as the producer of “Succession.”

Per Deadline’s report: “The ‘Parasite’ series was hotly pursued by top streamers, with Bong opting to set up the project at HBO and team up with Succession executive producer McKay, who is under a first-look deal at HBO/HBO Max. Bong and McKay will executive produce with Choi for Kate Street, Mikey Le, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung for CJ Entertainment, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. CJ Entertainment’s Jerry Ko is co-executive producer and Fred Lee is a producer. The project is a co-production of Kate Street Picture Company, CJ Entertainment and Hyperobject Industries.”

“Parasite” had its world premiere last May at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Palme d’Or. The prize made Bong Joon Ho the first South Korean filmmaker to win the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize. Neon released “Parasite” in U.S. theaters in the fall and it has gone on to gross over $23 million, making it one of the biggest foreign releases ever at the domestic box office. “Parasite” is Bong’s first $100 million grosser worldwide. The film’s current global tally stands at $130 million and counting.

Bong, whose previous films include “Okja,” “The Host,” and “Snowpiercer,” has been one of the most dominant names on the 2019-20 awards circuit. “Parasite” is widely expected to land multiple Oscar nominations, including bids for Best Picture and Best Director. “Parasite” recently won the Foreign Language Film prizes from the NYFCC, the National Board of Review, and the Golden Globes.

IndieWire has reached out to HBO for comment.

