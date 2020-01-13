‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’: Showtime Releases First Trailer and Sets Premiere Date

"Penny Dreadful" series creator John Logan has adopted a new setting, moving from Victorian-era London to 1938 Los Angeles.

Showtime’s horror drama series “Penny Dreadful” finished up its three-season run in the summer of 2016, but a little over two years later, the cable network announced it was working on a spinoff series. On Monday, at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour, Showtime announced the release date, as well as the first teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

With “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” original series creator and showrunner John Logan has changed the setting and focus from 19th-century London and Victorian-era public domain characters to 1938 Los Angeles and Mexican-American folklore. Currently in production in Los Angeles, the series stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

Rory Kinnear — who played Frankenstein’s Creature in the original “Penny Dreadful” — also stars, in a new role. Michael Aguilar (“Kidding”) also serves as executive producer, along with Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (“1917,” “American Beauty”) and Pippa Harris (“Revolutionary Road”), both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will also produce. Having worked on the original series, James Bagley and Paco Cabezas will also return for “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels;” Bagley as co-executive producer and Cabezas to direct multiple episodes.

From Showtime: “When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from building the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

From the trailer, there’s plenty of homicide, rituals, Nazis, and what looks like Natalie Dormer stealing every scene like Eva Green did in the original “Penny Dreadful.”

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” premieres Sunday, April 26. Watch the first trailer below.

