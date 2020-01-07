‘Watchmen,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and ‘Unbelievable’ Score at PGA TV Nominations

Plus, "Succession" continued its run to the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced their final batch of television nominees on Tuesday, boosting some 2020 Emmy hopefuls, while simultaneously echoing accolades for plenty of 2019 Emmy winners and nominees.

In several of the categories, the name of the game was change. For drama series, that meant that not a single nominee from last year was repeated — for reasons of eligibility or otherwise. HBO dominated the category taking four of the five slots, including “Big Little Lies, “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” and “Watchmen.” Netflix’s “The Crown,” rounded out the category.

HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” both retained places in comedy series, joined by Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag,” HBO’s “Veep,” and Pop TV’s ascendant “Schitt’s Creek.”

Over in the live entertainment and talk television category, only Dave Chappelle’s Netflix stand up special “Sticks & Stones” could break through the dominance of late night talk and sketch comedy shows, joining Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Similarly, Netflix’s “Unbelievable” continued its path as the current Emmy frontrunner for limited series, the only 2020 eligible offering in the category which included, HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “True Detective,” FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.”

Winners for these categories will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

A complete list of Tuesday’s PGA nominees can be found below.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2)

“The Crown” (Season 3)

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8)

“Succession” (Season 2)

“Watchmen” (Season 1)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Barry” (Season 2)

“Fleabag” (Season 2)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 3)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)

“Veep” (Season 7)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon ”

“True Detective”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“American Son ”

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers ”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (Season 10)

“60 Minutes” (Season 51, Season 52)

“Leaving Neverland”

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Season 4)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 25)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 6)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 5)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 45)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (Season 31)

“The Masked Singer” (Season 1)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 11)

“Top Chef” (Season 16)

“The Voice” (Season 16, Season 17)

