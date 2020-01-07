PGA Awards Nominations Add ‘Knives Out’ to Contenders ‘1917,’ ‘Parasite,’ and ‘Joker’

The PGA Awards are the best Oscars bellwether, and nominees also include "The Irishman" and "Ford v Ferrari."

The Producers Guild of America awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars, and this year’s list of 10 nominees offer the usual suspects from recent awards groups. The notable entry is Rian Johnson’s hit holiday comedy “Knives Out,” which also landed a nomination from the Writers Guild this week. More often than not, the PGA award-winner is the same as the eventual winner of the Best Picture Oscar. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Winners will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominations are listed below in alphabetical order by category, along with eligible producers’ names:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari ”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony this month, the Guild will present special honors to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).

Additionally, the winner of the Innovation Award and the winner in the Short-Form category will be announced at a PGA nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the Children’s and Sports categories will be announced at a nominees celebration in New York on January 13 at the Ascent Lounge.

