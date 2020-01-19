2020 PGA Awards: The Full List of Film Winners, Updating Live

The PGA Awards have a 72% success rate at predicting the Best Picture Oscar winner.

As the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards get underway Saturday night at The Hollywood Palladium hotel in Los Angeles, keep an eye on this page for updates as soon as the results roll in.

The winner of the PGA Awards’ top prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically been a strong indicator of which film will go on to win the Best Picture Oscar. Since 1989, the PGA winner has matched up with the top Oscar 21 out of 30 times. (In early 2014, “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” tied at the PGAs; “12 Years a Slave” won the Oscar a few weeks later.)

Last year, Peter Farrelly’s controversial racial drama “Green Book” took the top PGA trophy before going on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

All nine Best Picture nominees are up for the top PGA Award this year. The guild also nominated a tenth film, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” for its top award, which settled for an Original Screenplay Oscar slot.

On Friday, Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed South Korean thriller “Parasite” and Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” were surprise winners for the top prizes at the ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, for drama and comedy, respectively.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Abominable”

Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

“Frozen II”

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“Missing Link”

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4”

Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“The Cave”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“One Child Nation”

Anne Thompson contributed reporting.

