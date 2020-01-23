Rose McGowan, Marisa Tomei, Thandie Newton, and More Sign Statement Supporting Russell Simmons’ Accusers

Mounting sexual-assault allegations against the hip-hop mogul are under increased scrutiny with the premiere of a new Sundance doc this week.

More than 100 luminaries have signed a statement in support of the multiple women who have accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. The allegations will be further explored this week with the world premiere of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s “On the Record” at the Sundance Film Festival, a documentary that Oprah Winfrey recently exited as executive producer, thereby killing the film’s distribution setup with Apple TV+.

The list of individuals supporting the more-than-20 women who’ve accused Russell Simmons — such as former music executive Drew Dixon, whose accounts are detailed in the new film — include Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Marisa Tomei, Gloria Steinem, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Liz Garbus, Idina Menzel, and Rosanna Arquette. See the full list below.

Organized by Equality Now, UltraViolet, and V-Day, the statement, which will be shared on social media, is as follows: “It takes great courage for any survivors of sexual assault to come forward, especially publicly. We admire the bravery of all of the Russell Simmons’ survivors and the #silencebreakers who stepped up to share their story in the @OnTheRecordDoc. We are unequivocally united in supporting the survivors in the film and all survivors of Russell Simmons. We want them to know: We believe you. We hear you. You deserve to be seen. #MeToo”

Oprah, who long held a professional relationship with Simmons before repeated accusations of sexual abuse against him surfaced in 2017, said that he did try to dissuade her from putting her stamp on the movie. “He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” she told The New York Times. She added, “I told him directly in a phone call that I will not be pressured either into, or out of, backing this film. I am only going to do what I believe to be the right thing.”

However, Oprah reportedly became the target not only of Simmons, but of his associates looking to debunk Dixon’s claims and intimated Oprah into dumping the project.

“On the Record” is still set to premiere on Saturday, January 25 at Sundance, where the filmmakers will look for a new distributor. See the full lists of supporters of Thursday’s statement below.

Individuals

Ai-Jen Poo

Alexandra Posen

Alysia Reiner

Alyssa Milano

Aminatou Sow

Amy Carlson

Angela Rose

Anne Ream

Beverly Guy-Sheftall

Bonnie Abaunza

Bridgit Antoinette Evans

Caitlin Dulany

Caroline Heldman

Charlotte Sheedy

Dan Cogan

Evan Rachel Wood

Eve Ensler

Frances Fisher

Geralyn Dreyfous

Gina Belafonte

Gloria Steinem

Hibaaq Osman

Heidi Schreck

Idina Menzel

Isolde Brielmaier

Jamia Wilson

Jenny Raskin

Jerri Moomaw

Jess McIntosh

Jess Morales Rocketto

Judith Bruce

Julia Pacetti

Kamilah Willingham

Katherine Kendall

Kevin Powell

Lara Stein

Larissa Gomes

Liesl Gerntholtz

Lili Bernard

Lisa Shannon

Liz Garbus

Liz Plank

Marisa Tomei

Monica Ramirez

Nelini Stamp

Pamela Guest

Pat Mitchell

Paula J. Giddings

Professor Kimberle Crenshaw

Rachel Lears

Rosanna Arquette

Rose McGowan

Sarah Sophie Flicker

Sheetal Sheth

Simon Kilmurry

Susan Celia Swan

Susan Xenarios

Taina Bien Aime

Tanya Selvaratnam

Teresa C. Younger

Thandie Newton

Yara Travieso

Yasmeen Hassan

Zillah Eisenstein

Organizations

Black Women’s Blueprint

Chicago Media Project

Coalition Against Trafficking in Women

Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking

Cohen Law Group

Equality Now

Everywoman Everywhere

Feminist Camp

FUTURES without Violence

Girls for Gender Equity

HEART Women & Girls

HERUNIVERCITY INC.

Impact Partners

InMaat Foundation

Innovations Human Trafficking Collaborative

Justice For Migrant Women

Karama

MADRE

Ms. Foundation for Women

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

National Domestic Workers Alliance

National Women’s Law Center

New York Alliance on Sexual Assault

New York Women’s Foundation

One Billion Rising

Oregon Abuse Advocates and Survivors in Service

PAVE

Promundo-US

Protect Our Defenders

Rights4Girls

Sisterhood Is Global Institute

The Voices and Faces Project

Tools & Tiaras

UltraViolet

V-Day

We are the Federation

Witness

Women And Hollywood

Women in Film, Los Angeles

Women’s Equal Justice Project

Women’s March Global

World Without Exploitation

