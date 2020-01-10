Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Loses Director Scott Derrickson

Marvel Studios on Thursday attributed Scott Derrickson's departure to "creative differences."

Scott Derrickson has exited his post as director of Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” as first reported by Variety. In a statement shared with media outlets, the studio said, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” Marvel Studios told TheWrap, “Derrickson will stay on as an executive producer.” IndieWire has reached out to Marvel’s parent company, Walt Disney Studios, for comment.

Derrickson cosigned the news on Thursday via Twitter, stating, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.” See the tweet below.

Derrickson directed the 2016 original film “Doctor Strange,” based on the celebrated Marvel Comics series and starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role as a master sorcerer. That film grossed almost $680 million worldwide.

Related Marvel Studios Is Not Debuting Trans Character 'Very Soon,' Despite Reports

Disney CEO Bob Iger Arranging Meeting With Scorsese After 'Nasty' Marvel Comments Related Oscars 2020: Best Original Song Predictions

The Best TV Performances of 2019

Today’s departure is not Derrickson’s first brush with exiting a major property. Back in 2018, he stepped away from the TV series adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s film “Snowpiercer,” also over creative differences. Derrickson co-directed the pilot for the TNT series, now set to air in spring 2020, with James Hawes. At the time, Derrickson said he felt the pilot “may be my best work,” but ultimately did not want to be subjected to reshoots. “The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots,” he tweeted in June 2018. Derrickson retains an executive producer credit on “Snowpiercer” as well.

Popular on IndieWire

Production on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is still slated to begin in May 2020, and the film is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021. Scott Derrickson’s prior credits include the 2008 sci-fi hit “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” followed by the smaller-scale, low-budget horror sleeper “Sinister” in 2012. He also directed “Deliver Us From Evil,” another horror smash that released in 2014.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.