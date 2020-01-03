How Holiday Box Office Changed the Oscar Race — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 273: Several surprising box office developments over the holidays lead to major questions about where this short awards season goes from here.

When much of the world went on holiday at the end of 2019, the movies were waiting for them. The performance of several highly-anticipated December releases tell a compelling story. Yes, of course “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” sped toward a $400 million gross by the start of the year. But the box office successes went far beyond that. Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” made a strong showing, as did “Uncut Gems” — a movie that’s nobody’s idea of a safe commercial bet. So what do these developments portend for the weeks ahead, as the shortest Oscar race in history enters its final chapters?

These are some of the issues at the center of this week’s Screen Talk, the first episode of 2020. Co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also speculate about how the streaming wars will unfold at the festivals in the months ahead, share highlights from their vacations, and discuss some of the films they watched during their down time.

Listen to the full episode below.

Popular on IndieWire

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.