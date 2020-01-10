Oscar Nominations 2020: Here’s What We Hope Will Happen

Screen Talk, episode 273: There are many possibilities when the Oscar nominations are announced on Monday, but we have our fingers crossed for a handful of outcomes.

Early Monday morning, the shortest Oscar season in history will reach a crucial turning point with the announcement of the nominations for the 2020 ceremony. There are many likely outcomes, many of which can be anticipated by other recent awards shows. And then there are the nominations that we’d sure like to see happen. Will “Parasite” crack the Best Picture category? Sure. But how about Song Kang Ho for Best Supporting Actor? How about an Adam Sandler surprise in the Best Actor category for “Uncut Gems”? And don’t forget about Antonio Banderas!

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson focus on that side of the equation, sharing thoughts about the candidates they’re rooting for in the days ahead. The co-hosts also recap a busy awards season week that included the Golden Globes, NYFCC, and NBR (not to mention a crucial deadline for Oscar voters).

Listen to the full episode below.



