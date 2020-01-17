Why the 2020 Oscar Race for Best Picture Is So Hard to Predict — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

The race got narrower this week — but that doesn't make it any easier to. predict the outcome.

The shortest Oscar race in history became much narrower on Monday morning with the announcement of the 2020 nominations. At the same time, many of the biggest categories are suddenly harder to call than ever. The Best Picture race might seem like it comes down to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (above) versus “Parasite” — but Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic romp lacked a much-needed editing nomination, and “Parasite” has to overcome voters’ decision to relegate it to the Best International Feature category alone. But does all of this really add momentum to “1917”? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss these questions and more, while debating the most frustrating outcome of this year’s nominations — the absence of female filmmakers in the Best Director category.

Listen to the full episode below.



Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.