Oscar Season Versus Sundance: Here’s What the Crowded Season Says About the Film Industry

Screen Talk, episode 275: It's a busy January and about to get a whole lot busier. But what's the big picture?

January 2020 may be the busiest month for the film industry in recent memory, thanks to a short Oscar season and altered Sundance dates that are causing stress on both ends. While the awards conversation continues to hover around a very unpredictable Best Picture race, Sundance brings its own fair share of questions pertaining to the marketplace. (Documentaries stand a good chance at standing out more than narratives.)

But how about that Oscar race? Last weekend’s big SAG win for “Parasite” suggests the momentum for Bong Joon Ho’s dark crowdpleaser is constant, but where does that leave “1917”? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson debate the “Parasite” factor and the changing nature of the Sundance landscape, both of which provide intriguing windows into the state of the film business. In related news: Sundance attendees are invited to attend a special live recording of Screen Talk at the Canada Goose Basecamp at 558 Main Street this Monday, January 27, at 1:00 p.m. MST.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.