Screen Talk Live at Sundance: Burning Questions About Film Industry’s Future From Park City

What makes Sundance relevant in 2020? These and other big questions came up for a special live recording of Screen Talk at this year's festival.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival has been filled with exciting new voices and established filmmakers, but as usual, it feels like a giant bubble. With so much potential screening throughout Park City, it remains unclear just how well any of these movies will perform down the line. Each year, IndieWire records a special edition of its Screen Talk podcast to take the temperature on the ground and assess the state of the industry. This time, the gathering opened with a question: What are we doing here? What value do journalists and other members of the industry derive from traveling to the freezing cold of Utah?

Usual Screen Talk co-host Anne Thompson was unable to attend Sundance this year due to awards season, so Eric Kohn was joined by IndieWire deputy film editor Kate Erbland and senior film critic David Ehrlich for a live recording at the Canada Goose Basecamp on Main Street. The trio talked through some of the biggest issues facing Sundance these days, from diversity to the impact of the streamers on the marketplace. They also fielded several questions from the packed house for the second half of the discussion. Catch up on the rest of IndieWire’s Sundance coverage here.

Listen to the full episode below.



