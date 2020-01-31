Oscar Season Continued During Sundance, but Sundance Yielded Few Oscar Contenders

Screen Talk, episode 177: While the awards season rolled along during Sundance, the festival itself didn't yield many potential contenders for the year ahead.

As Oscar season roars to the finish line, the film industry was temporarily distracted by Park City. This year’s Sundance Film Festival overlapped with the shortest awards race ever, and an opportunity to sift through a whole bunch of new movies looking for distribution. But were there future Oscar nominees among them? Last year’s lineup included several contenders, from “American Factory” to “Honeyland,” as well as hopefuls that didn’t make the cut like “The Farewell.” So far, the 2020 edition of the festival has yielded few surefire bets — except when it comes to the documentaries.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn shares some of the highlights from the festival, while Anne Thompson discusses the awards season developments that happened while he was gone, and what to expect in the next few days before Tuesday’s voting deadline.

Listen to the full episode below.



Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.