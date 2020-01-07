‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Best Show About Teen Sexuality Is Back

Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson return in the sweetest show about sex-crazed teens you've ever seen.

With its recently launched docu-series “Sex, Explained” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s forthcoming “The Goop Lab” poised to explore women’s orgasms in at least one segment, Netflix is quickly becoming the discerning viewer’s guide to sexuality. But the best and most entertaining of Netflix’s racier offerings is “Sex Education,” the heartwarming British comedy about a boy who unwittingly becomes his high school’s de facto sex therapist. Asa Butterfield leads the cast with oodles of Brit boy charm, and he is backed by the indelible Gillian Anderson as his (actual) sex therapist mother. Playing like a more wholesome “Skins” without the drugs and raves, “Sex Education” premiered early last year to rave reviews and ardent admirers. The newly released Season 2 trailer promises plenty of laughs, romance, and — you guessed it — awkward teen sex.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “‘Sex Education’ is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.”

The trailer features a smoldering new love interest for fan favorite Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), a hair color change for Otis’s unrequited love and partner in crime Maeve (Emma Mackey), and more screen time for the kooky (and kinky) Lily (Tanya Reynolds). The chlamydia outbreak, while comedic gold, will no doubt allow the show to address actual sex education more directly, as well as ensure that Otis and Maeve have their work cut out for them.

“Sex Education” is written and created by Laurie Nunn. Netflix will drop all episodes of Sesaon 2 on January 17. Check out the trailer below.

