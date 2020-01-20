‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke Team Up in Netflix Action Comedy

Another day, another Netflix original movie.

Another day, another Netflix original movie. The streaming giant just premiered Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” over the weekend, which IndieWire senior film critic Eric Kohn called “a trashy Hitchcock riff.” It’s one of about half-a-dozen Netflix original movies premiering in January, and merely a taste of what’s to come throughout 2020.

The studio has now released the first trailer for “Spenser Confidential,” an upcoming action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, directed by Peter Berg from a script by Sean O’Keefe. It is based on the best-selling novel “Wonderland” by Ace Atkins, and on the Spenser character created by Robert B. Parker. The late Robert Ulrich played the first on-screen version of the character in the “Spenser: For Hire” television series, broadcast on ABC from 1985 until 1988.

The new Netflix film stars, which is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020, co-stars Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, and Donald Cerrone.

Wahlberg stars as ex-Boston cop Spenser — better known for making trouble than solving it — who teams up with his brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter partner Hawk (Duke) to take down a few bad guys. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Wahlberg is a producer on the film, alongside director Berg, and Neal H. Moritz.

In the ’80s TV series, Hawk was played by Avery Brooks, who went on to star in a spinoff series titled “A Man Called Hawk,” which ran for just one season.

Netflix has premiered a first trailer for the film, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 6.

It is Duke’s first high profile leading role since appearing in Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller “Us” in 2019, after a bit part reprising his “Black Panther” role as M’Baku in Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

He also has an upcoming science fiction film titled “Nine Days,” written and directed by Edson Oda, which will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27. Meanwhile, Wahlberg is of course extremely busy, with at least four movies in the pipeline, including “Good Joe Bell,” “Scoob!”, “Blue Falcon,” and “Infinite” all scheduled for 2020 releases.

Watch Netflix’s first trailer for “Spenser Confidential” below:

