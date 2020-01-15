Spike Jonze Announces Beastie Boys Movie for IMAX, Apple TV+ in April — First Details

"Beastie Boys Story" will be Jonze's first theatrical release since "Her."

Spike Jonze is teaming with Apple TV+ for his long-awaited return to the big screen. The up-and-coming streaming platform has acquired Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story,” a nonfiction movie from Jonze and Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz. A special cut of the documentary will open exclusively in select IMAX theatres for a limited engagement beginning April 3. “Beastie Boys Story” will then premiere globally on Apple TV+ beginning April 24.

“Beastie Boys Story” is the film extension of Diamond and Horovitz’s bestselling “Beastie Boys Book.” The official synopsis from Apple TV+ reads: “Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.” The movie’s April debut will mark the the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ #1 album “Ill Communication.”

The “Beastie Boys Story” documentary follows a live stage show Jonze, Diamond, and Horowvitz put on in 2019 titled “Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond & Adam Horovitz.” The show played for played three nights only, world premiering at Philadelphia’s Tower Theater on April 5, 2019 and having two follow-up performances at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York.

Jonze was a frequent collaborator of the Beastie Boys throughout their heyday in the 1990s. The filmmaker directed such Beastie Boys’ music videos as “Time For Livin’,” “Rickey’s Theme,” “Sabotage,” and “Sure Shot.” Jonze’s clip for “Sabotage” is set up as the opening credits of a fictional 1970s police show and is often referenced as one of the best music videos ever made.

The “Beastie Boys Story” documentary is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, and Spike Jonze. Executive producers include Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, and Ashley Newton. The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Additional upcoming films from Apple TV+ include Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks.” The platform is currently streaming the Sundance coming-of-age film “Hala,” plus original television series such as “The Morning Show,” “See,” and “Servant.”

