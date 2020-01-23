×
The IndieWire Sundance 2020 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The year's first big festival serves as a showcase for indie talent on the rise, on its way to mainstream dominance, and everything in between.

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Sundance 2020 Announces Features Lineup: Films From Rees, Zeitlin, Plus Surprise Taylor Swift Doc

An Inconvenient Truth’ Director Davis Guggenheim Launches Concordia, a Documentary and Nonfiction Studio

Sundance 2020 Reveals New Frontier Slate, Including Films and VR Experiences

Sundance 2020 Sets TV and Shorts Lineups with Sarah Polley, Steve James, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sundance Film Festival Announces Travel Stipend for Minority Journalists

Sundance 2020 Juries Include Ethan Hawke, Dee Rees, Nanfu Wang, Isabella Rossellini, and More

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance 2020: 20 Must-See Films and Series At This Year’s Festival, From ‘Zola’ to ‘Kajillionaire’

Sundance 2020: The LGBTQ Films We Can’t Wait to See in Park City

Sundance Wish List: 60 Films We Hope Will Head to Park City in 2020

Sundance 2020: 23 Films Poised to Break Out, With a Few Hidden Gems

Sundance 2020 Oscar Preview: Keep Your Eye on the Documentaries

Film and Television Reviews

Interviews

Sundance 2020: How VFX Pulled ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ Out of the Shadows — Exclusive

‘Wendy’: Inside the 7-Year Journey of Benh Zeitlin’s ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ Follow-Up

Features

How I Shot That: Here Are the Cameras Used to Shoot This Year’s Sundance Films

Sundance 2020: Documentaries and Docuseries Are Among the Hottest Buys For Streamers

Sundance 2020 Market: 12 Movies That Might Sell Big in Park City

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Dropbox Returns to Sundance to Celebrate the Art of Collaboration

IndieWire Announces the Return of the IndieWire Studio at Sundance 2020

‘The Climb’ Screening and Q&A Will Be Broadcast to Theaters Nationwide from Sundance

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

Olivia Wilde Directs Margaret Qualley in Short Film Shot by Matthew Libatique — Watch Trailer

‘Vitalina Varela’ Exclusive Trailer: Pedro Costa Returns With Award-Winning Festival Favorite

‘The Ride’ Trailer: Mark Duplass Shares the Real-Life Inspirations Behind the Sundance Comedy — Watch

‘Horse Girl’ Trailer: Alison Brie Can ‘Hear the Future’ in Jeff Baena’s Unpredictable Sundance Premiere

‘The Earth Is Blue as an Orange’ Trailer: Sundance Doc Blends Wartime Trauma With Cinematic Healing

‘Charter’ Trailer: ‘Sami Blood’ Filmmaker Amanda Kernell Returns With Dramatic Sundance Contender

‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Trailer: Eliza Hittman Returns to Sundance to Crush You

‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer: Carey Mulligan Out for Revenge in ‘Killing Eve’ Showrunner Film Debut

Acquisitions

Sundance 2020 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

