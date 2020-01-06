Tarantino Says Four-Hour ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Is ‘Maybe a Year’ Away

Tarantino's latest was the most awarded film at the 2020 Golden Globe awards.

Quentin Tarantino might only have one more film left to direct, as he’s adamant about retiring after helming his 10th feature film. Still, that doesn’t mean he’s against releasing extended director’s cuts of his existing movies. During a recent discussion with Collider following a screening of his ninth and most recent feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the director confirmed that a four-hour cut of the film was on its way at some point in the future. Tarantino’s first assembly cut of “Hollywood” ran four hours and 20 minutes. The film’s theatrical cut, released last summer by Sony Pictures, clocked in at just over two hours and 40 minutes.

“It’s all good. It’s all great,” Tarantino said about the four-hour “Hollywood” cut. “I don’t know if an audience would sit for it, but I love it. So we showed it to [Sony executive] Tom Rothman and it was like, ‘OK, here this all is. We know that this is a movie, but maybe you can help us out because we like everything.’”

Brad Pitt was sitting alongside Tarantino during the conversation and chimed in with the question on everyone’s mind: “Are we going to get to see this one way or another?”

Popular on IndieWire

Tarantino responded, “Hey look, it’s all good so once this whole thing is said and done, maybe in a year’s time, we probably will.”

As is common knowledge among Tarantino fans, lots of material from the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” assembly cut was removed for the theatrical release. Damon Herriman stars as Charles Manson in the film and has been vocal about filming several additional scenes that did not make the release. Manson appears only once in the film in a brief scene in which he is spotted roaming around Sharon Tate’s property. Tarantino also cut out scenes he shot with Tim Roth as Jay Sebring’s butler, James Marsden as Burt Reynolds, and Danny Strong as Dean Martin. Producer David Heyman also told IndieWire that 10-year-old breakout Julia Butters had lots of material cut. Heyman said one of Butters’ cut scenes was so good it would have made her a lock for an Oscar nomination.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is coming off a huge night at the Golden Globes, where it won the prizes for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Best Screenplay for Tarantino, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Tarantino released an extended version of “The Hateful Eight” last year as a Netflix limited series, which prompted some fans to wonder if that’s how he would release a longer “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” cut. There’s no word on when and where the four-hour “Hollywood” will debut, but it’s reassuring to know a longer release is most likely on the way.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.