Terry Jones Dies at 77: John Cleese, Edgar Wright, and More Honor ‘Monty Python’ Icon

Terry Jones, the Welsh comedian and filmmaker, has died at 77 after a four-year battle against frontotemporal dementia. Jones’s family announced he died on the evening of January 21, 2020 in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” the statement reads. “Terry passed away with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Jones is best known as one of the founding members of comedy troupe Monty Python alongside Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam. Jones and Gilliam co-directed the group’s breakthrough first movie, 1975’s “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Jones would go on to direct Monty Python’s follow-up films “Life of Brian” (1979) and “The Meaning of Life” (1983). Jones’s non-Monty Python credits include writing the scripts for the 1986 cult classic “Labyrinth,” starring David Bowie, and the 2015 comedy “Absolutely Anything,” starring Simon Pegg, among other projects.

Jones is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom and their daughter Siri, as well as two children from his first wife, Sally and Bill Jones. Tributes for Jones have been pouring in across social media from the likes of his Monty Python co-founder John Cleese, filmmaker Edgar Wright, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker, and more.

“It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away,” Cleese wrote on Twitter. “Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian.’ Perfection.”

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; ‘Life Of Brian’. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

