Terry Jones Dies at 77: John Cleese, Edgar Wright, and More Honor ‘Monty Python’ Icon

Jones co-dircted "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with Terry Gilliam.

3 hours ago

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Meddle/Shutterstock (1345656ag)Terry Jones'Daybreak' TV Programme, London, Britain - 14 Jun 2011

Terry Jones

Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

Terry Jones, the Welsh comedian and filmmaker, has died at 77 after a four-year battle against frontotemporal dementia. Jones’s family announced he died on the evening of January 21, 2020 in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” the statement reads. “Terry passed away with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Jones is best known as one of the founding members of comedy troupe Monty Python alongside Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam. Jones and Gilliam co-directed the group’s breakthrough first movie, 1975’s “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Jones would go on to direct Monty Python’s follow-up films “Life of Brian” (1979) and “The Meaning of Life” (1983). Jones’s non-Monty Python credits include writing the scripts for the 1986 cult classic “Labyrinth,” starring David Bowie, and the 2015 comedy “Absolutely Anything,” starring Simon Pegg, among other projects.

Jones is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom and their daughter Siri, as well as two children from his first wife, Sally and Bill Jones. Tributes for Jones have been pouring in across social media from the likes of his Monty Python co-founder John Cleese, filmmaker Edgar Wright, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker, and more.

“It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away,” Cleese wrote on Twitter. “Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian.’ Perfection.”

Read more Terry Jones tributes in the posts below.

