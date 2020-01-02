Showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed new episodes of "The Mandalorian" will return in fall 2020.

The long wait for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has begun, but a new report from Deadline should make the hiatus in between seasons a bit easier to handle. Sources close to “The Mandalorian” production have teased that “several established characters from the Skywalker Saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.” The Skywalker Saga refers to the 9-film franchise that started with George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” and recently ended with the release of J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The saga also includes Lucas’ polarizing prequel trilogy.

Much of the popularity around “The Mandalorian” has centered on Baby Yoda, and the show’s first season finale suggested the next run of episodes would be exploring the creature’s origins. With the story getting closer to providing answers about the Yoda species, it makes sense more characters from the Skywalker Saga are set to appear. The Yoda connection is the strongest tie between “The Mandalorian” and the Skywalker Saga.

Deadline’s report forces the question: Which Skywalker Saga characters will be involved in “The Mandalorian”? Fans have long expected Boba Fett to show up in the series, as he is also a bounty hunter like the show’s titular character. Boba Fett debuted in “Empire Strikes Back” and was seemingly killed off in “Return of the Jedi,” but the “Star Wars” franchise has been known to resurrect plenty of characters that fans think are dead (see: Palpatine in “Rise of Skywalker” or Darth Maul’s cameo in “Solo”).

“The Mandalorian” takes place in between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and the most recent trilogy’s first installment, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The time period means that a gangster like Jabba the Hut would not appear in the show, as Jabba was strangled to death by Princess Leia in “Return of the Jed.” It’s possible young versions of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, or Leia could appear, but would Disney really cast actors who aren’t Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in those roles?

The first season of “The Mandalorian” is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

