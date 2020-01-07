×
Ellen DeGeneres Producing ‘The Masked Dancer’ Reality Series for Fox

Ellen DeGeneres is making her parody of "The Masked Singer" official in the upcoming Fox series.

Celebrities will be strutting their dance skills on Fox’s upcoming “The Masked Dancer,” an Ellen DeGeneres-produced competition show based on the breakout reality-competition series, “The Masked Singer.”

Contestants will perform unique dances while decked out in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. While definitely a spinoff, the new series came about after the oft-dancing host of “The Ellen Show” debuted a parody segment of “The Masked Singer.” The popularity of “The Masked Singer” inspired a handful of unofficial offshoots, and DeGeneres’s past masked dancing segments featured stars such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough, and “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “And I cannot wait!”

“The Masked Singer,” which ran its first and second seasons last year, has drawn a considerable number of viewers to Fox. Most episodes from both seasons garnered over 10 million total viewers and the show will return for a Season 3 on February 2 following Super Bowl LIV. A premiere date for “The Masked Dancer” has not been released.

As for DeGeneres, “The Masked Dancer” is the latest news in what has already been a particularly busy year for the comedian, TV host, and entrepreneur. DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Award during Sunday’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Kate McKinnon presented DeGeneres with the career achievement honor, which is given to TV entertainers who have made outstanding contributions to the medium on or off the screen, and discussed how DeGeneres has helped boost LGBT awareness throughout her career.

“The Masked Dancer” isn’t the only supplementary project DeGeneres has in development. Her Ellen Digital Network is continuing to create new series, including projects that will star longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” writers.

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” reveal was part of the network’s panel at the Television Critics Association Winter 2020 Press Tour. The 12-day event at The Langham in Pasadena kicked off Tuesday with a variety of announcements about new and returning shows.

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television will executive produce the series.

