‘The New Mutants’ Trailer: Long-Delayed X-Men Horror Movie Is Finally Ready to Open

The fourth release date is the charm for this comic book film directed by the filmmaker behind "The Fault in Our Stars."

Over two years after the first trailer for “The New Mutants” debuted online, Disney/Fox has debuted a brand new look at the film ahead of its confirmed April 2020 theatrical release. The smaller-scale X-Men movie has been plagued by reshoot rumors and endless release delays for several years now, making the movie’s April opening a long-awaited event for comic book movie fans. The Josh Boone-directed “New Mutants” was originally going to open April 13, 2018 before it first got pushed to February 22, 2019. The film was then moved to August 2, 2019 by Disney after the Fox merger, only for the Mouse House to then settle on its new release April 2020 release date.

Directed by Boone, best known as the filmmaker behind “The Fault in Our Stars,” “New Mutants” stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Charlie Heaton as five young mutants who are imprisoned against their will while discovering their powers. Bringing in faces from “The Witch,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Stranger Things” has long made “New Mutants” an anticipated title, as have reports the movie was going to be more horror-centric than the industry’s usual comic book fare.

Many have wondered whether or not the tone of the film would be preserved given the reshoots over the years, but Boone recently confirmed on social media that the April theatrical cut of “New Mutants” is his original vision for the project. Former Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider described the film in 2017 as “a haunted-house movie with a bunch of hormonal teenagers,” citing “The Shining” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” as inspiration.

Boone also confirmed “The New Mutants” will be rated PG-13, which he says is the rating he always intended for the project. Some comic book fans wondered if the movie would embrace an R rating after the successes of “Deadpool,” “Logan,” and “Joker,” but that won’t be the case. Following “Dark Phoenix” last summer, “New Mutants” is the last X-Men movie to be developed by Fox.

Disney will release “The New Mutants” in theaters April 3. Watch the official trailer for the comic book film in the video below.

