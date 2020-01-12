‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Sets New Cast, Jordan Peele to Write New Episode

The CBS All Access revival series will feature Tony Hale, Billy Porter, Gillian Jacobs, Jimmi Simpson, Morena Baccarin, and Jenna Elfman in Season 2.

“The Twilight Zone” Season 2 will bring together two of 2019’s most beloved co-stars: Jordan Peele and Tony Hale. The “Toy Story 4” voice actors behind Bunny and Forky will serve new roles in the sci-fi series, as Peele is writing an episode starring Hale. Both are just part of a robust talent lineup driving what CBS All Access hopes to be a better, buzzier sophomore session.

Julie McNamara, CBS All Access EVP of Original Content, made the announcement during the streaming platform’s TCA session Sunday afternoon in Pasadena, CA. The featured stars include Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata.

Each actor will appear as part of the upcoming 10-episode second season, slated to premiere in 2020. Writers include Peele — who serves as an executive producer and narrator on the series, but didn’t write an episode in Season 1 — as well as plenty of the Oscar-winner’s longtime collaborators. Win Rosenfeld, who’s a co-writer on Peele’s “Candyman” remake, will write Porter’s episode; Alex Rubens, who worked with Peele on “Keanu” and “Key & Peele,” is writing for Elfman and Meloni; Glen Morgan, a veteran “X-Files” writer who also handled an episode of “The Twilight Zone” Season 1, is returning for an episode featuring “X-Files” guest star Joel McHale.

For more on the lineup, check out the cast, writers, and episode titles for six highlighted entries below.

“The Twilight Zone” Season 1 debuted to mixed reviews in 2019 (though IndieWire liked it more than some). The first season of the revival went on to earn one Primetime Emmy nomination (for Kumail Nanjiani’s guest star performance), amid a relatively quiet rollout. That being said, CBS All Access does not provide viewership statistics, so it’s impossible to know for certain how well-viewed the series has been.

Below are the episode titles, cast lists, and writers for “The Twilight Zone” Season 2, though this is not the order episodes will be released. A release date has not yet been announced, but McNamara said it was debuting “mid-year.” (Season 1 hit April 1.) Season 1 and all original “Twilight Zone” episodes are now available on CBS All Access.

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring: Morena Baccarin (The “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)

Written by Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”)

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)

Written by Win Rosenfeld (“The Last O.G.”, “Candyman” remake)

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU,” “Happy!”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Enough Said”)

Written by Alex Rubens (“Keanu,” “Key & Peele”)

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”)

Written by Glen Morgan (“The X-Files”)

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell (“Miracle Workers,” “The Eric Andre Show”)

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini (both of “Misery Loves Company”)

