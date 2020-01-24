‘The Undoing’ Teaser: Nicole Kidman Loses It in HBO’s Unsettling ‘Big Little Lies’ Followup

Kidman's next limited series pairs her with "Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley and Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier.

Nicole Kidman returns to HBO this May as a woman in crisis for the upcoming limited series “The Undoing,” which just released its first teaser. From the sights and sounds of this unsettling first look at the series, Kidman will sink her teeth into a juicy psychological thriller, based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The limited series ‘The Undoing’ stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

The miniseries hails from creator and writer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), also serving as showrunner, with direction by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, who also executive-produces with Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas. “The Undoing” marks Bier’s third high-profile foray into the small-screen, after 2016’s acclaimed John le Carré limited series adaptation for AMC, “The Night Manager,” and her 2018 Netflix end-of-days thriller film “Bird Box.”

“The Undoing” is the second series to emerge from Nicole Kidman’s production shingle Blossom Films, which also helmed “Big Little Lies.” That series, which wrapped a second season last year, earned Kidman the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her bruising turn as Celeste Wright, a battered wife attempting to wrest control of her long-suffering life from her abusive husband (played by Alexander Skarsgård).

In front of the camera, Kidman is busy as ever these days, having just appeared as Gretchen Carlson in the Academy Award-nominated “Bombshell.” She’s currently filming Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” and has “The Northman,” as well as Blossom Films series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “The Expatriates,” also coming down the pike.

During the recent TCA panel in Pasadena, Kidman dished on this sure-to-be-twisted new series. “The great thing about the series — and what really drew me to it — is that it’s so twisty and nothing is as it seems,” Kidman said.

David E. Kelley added, “This particular piece, the theme and the core of denial that these characters lived in and inhabited, drew me in…The propensity that they all had to draw false narratives about who they were, who their partners were, who people in their lives were, and giving rise to delusions that have a surprising tenacity.”

Watch the first teaser for “The Undoing” below.

