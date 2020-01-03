Time’s Up Releases Comprehensive Safety Guide to Address Entertainment Industry Misconduct

The three-volume guide "covers best practices for common circumstances in which people have historically been preyed upon in the entertainment industry."

When the Time’s Up movement and organization was founded two years ago in response to a changing Hollywood and in hopes of ending gender-based inequity in the workplace, the group of industry luminaries set out to put into place a number of initiatives. Among them are the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, Time’s Up groups that go beyond the entertainment industry bubble, and resources such as the SAFESETS hotline to meet those goals.

Today, the Time’s Up Entertainment arm has released their most comprehensive resource yet: a three-volume guide that “covers best practices for common circumstances in which people have historically been preyed upon in the entertainment industry, such as in auditions and intimate, nude, and simulated sex scenes. It also includes practical guidance on individuals’ options and rights for addressing inappropriate behavior.”

“Too many people in the entertainment industry are facing physical, emotional, and financial harm. We know because we unfortunately hear about it all the time,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation said in an official statement. “This resource is one of many ways Time’s Up is working to ensure everyone is treated with safety, respect, and dignity in the workplace, no matter what work you take on.”

The new Time’s Up Guide to Working in Entertainment was designed to provide “accessible and comprehensive information for those in the entertainment industry who may experience or witness workplace misconduct, including harassment, discrimination, retaliation, unwanted touching, sexual assault, and rape.”

The group “collaborated with actresses, filmmakers, intimacy coordinators, production crew members, union workers and leaders, attorneys, and allied organizations to devise a guide for people in the entertainment industry who find themselves in situations that are at best awkward, or at worst, dangerous.”

“The entertainment industry is not a typical workplace, so figuring out your rights and options around workplace harassment, discrimination, and misconduct can be confusing,” said Alyssa Milano, an actor and activist who consulted on the Guide. “As a community, we came together to develop these resources to help people in entertainment understand that no matter your situation, you do have the right to be safe and respected on the job.”

To download the full Time’s Up Guide to Working in Entertainment, click here .

