‘Under the Skin’: Jonathan Glazer’s Cult Hit Could Become a Television Series

There's a bidding war for TV rights to the film, and A24 is involved.

A television series based on Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin” could be on its way, but a brewing bidding war between A24 and Silver Reel needs to be settled first.

Deadline is reporting that Silver Reel, the company that produced the original Scarlett Johansson-starring film, is angling for the TV rights to the movie, which was also financed by Film4, the BFI and Creative Scotland. A24, who is currently working with Glazer on his next film — a Holocaust drama — is said to also be very much in the mix.

A TV series spin-off has apparently been in the works for years, under Silver Reel, and a decision on where it lands should come in the next few weeks, the report also explains. It’s currently unclear what Glazer’s involvement will be, as well as what story the series will tell and what structure it might take.

Glazer developed the film version of “Under the Skin” for over a decade, loosely based on a 2000 science fiction novel by Michael Faber. The story is set in northern Scotland, and follows an extraterrestrial (played by Johansson) who, manifesting in human form, drives around the Scottish countryside picking up male hitchhikers whom she drugs and delivers to her home planet.

Related 'Saint Maud' Trailer: A24's Latest Horror Evokes 'The Exorcist,' 'Carrie,' and 'Under the Skin'

Awkwafina Is Poised for a Historic Oscar Nomination for 'The Farewell' Related Oscars 2020: Best Production Design Predictions

Oscars 2020: Best Sound Mixing Predictions

The novel, which was Faber’s debut, was shortlisted for the 2000 Whitbread Award, one of the UK’s most prestigious literary awards. Glazer’s film adaptation of the novel premiered at Telluride Film Festival in 2013. It was released in the U.S. in April 2014, after screening at the 70th Venice International Film Festival, and the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

Much of film’s cast were non-actors, and many scenes were filmed with hidden cameras, as Glazer wanted the film to feel realistic. The film drew praise for Glazer’s direction, Johansson’s performance, and for its ethereal soundtrack, which was composed by Mica Levi, and produced by Peter Raeburn. Although it wasn’t a box office smash, grossing just $7.2 million worldwide, on a production budget of $13.3 million, the film received a litany of accolades, and has since become something of a cult favorite.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.