Watch the Oscar Nominations: Live Stream the 2020 Academy Awards Nominees

"The Irishman," "Joker," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" are all expected to land multiple nominations.

Oscar season takes its biggest step forward on Monday with the nominations announcement for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has planned for the nominations to live stream across various social media platforms, including Facebook (click here for the Academy’s Facebook feed) and Twitter (click here for the Academy’s Twitter feed). The nominations announcement will also live stream on the official Oscars YouTube Page, the video for which has been embedded below.

The 2020 Oscar nominations will begin approximately at 8:18am ET with the announcement of the following categories (not listed in order of presentation): Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

After a short break, the nominations announcement will continue at 8:30am ET with the presentation of the remaining categories (not listed in order of presentation): Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.

This year’s Oscar nominations are set to be dominated by the likes of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” among other titles like Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” Sam Mendes’ “1917,” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” All of these titles earned Best Picture nominations at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The HFPA awarded its top film prizes to “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Sam Mendes won the Globe for Best Director. With “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” Netflix is expected to land at least two nominations for Best Picture. A third Best Picture nomination could come from “The Two Popes.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will not have a host, marking the second consecutive year ABC will hair a host-less Oscars. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 9 on ABC. Watch the 2020 nominations announced live in the video below. The feed will begin at 8:18am ET.

