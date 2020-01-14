Oscars 2020: Where to Watch All 36 of This Year’s Feature Film Nominees

You can watch many of this year's top Academy Awards nominees without leaving your couch. Here's where to stream them.

Now that the Academy Awards nominations are upon us, it’s your chance to catch up on many of the Oscar nominees you may have missed, reconfirm your favorites, or hate-watch those you feel were wrongly chosen.

With the ceremony less than a month away, happening February 9, many of this year’s top contenders are available to stream. This year’s nominees are led by “Joker” with 11 nods; “1917,” “The Irishman,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follow with 10 each. “Parasite,” meanwhile, made history for South Korea as the country’s first-ever Best Picture nominee; the film, in total, grabbed six nominations.

Below, IndieWire has rounded up the nominees available to stream without leaving your couch, and those that are still in theaters, such as “1917,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Read IndieWire’s analysis of this year’s nominees, and what they mean for the upcoming wins, here.

Francois Duhamel

Popular on IndieWire

“1917”

Nominations: Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Original Score, Visual Effects, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Ad Astra”

Nominations: Sound Mixing

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

“American Factory”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Avengers: Endgame”

Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, Disney+, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role (Tom Hanks)

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

National Geographic

“Breakthrough”

Nominations: Original Song

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, HBO, iTunes, and YouTube

“The Cave”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

“Corpus Christi”

Nominations: International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Coming to theaters February 19

“The Edge of Democracy”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“For Sama”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to Watch: Stream it on PBS

Focus

“Ford v Ferrari”

Nominations: Picture, Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Frozen 2”

Nominations: Original Song

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Harriet”

Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role, Original Song

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

“Honeyland”

Nominations: Documentary Feature; International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on Hulu; rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Netflix

“I Lost My Body”

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“The Irishman”

Nominations: Picture, Director, Actor in a Supporting Role (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”

Nominations: Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Scarlett Johansson), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Editing

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Joker”

Nominations: Picture, Director, Actor in a Leading Role (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“Judy”

Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Renée Zellweger), Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

A24

“Klaus”

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Les Misérables”

Nominations: International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“The Lighthouse”

Nominations: Cinematography

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“Little Women”

Nominations: Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Saoirse Ronan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“The Lion King”

Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Annapurna Pictures

“Marriage Story”

Nominations: Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Scarlett Johansson), Actor in a Leading Role (Adam Driver), Actress in a Supporting Role (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Missing Link”

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on Hulu; rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Nominations: Picture, Directing, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“Pain and Glory”

Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Antonio Banderas), International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

“Parasite”

Nominations: Picture, Director, International Feature Film, Original Screenplay, Editing, Production Design

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

“Richard Jewell”

Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role (Kathy Bates)

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Rocketman”

Nominations: Original Song

Where to Watch: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Nominations: Original Score, Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters

“Toy Story 4”

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

“The Two Popes”

Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Jonathan Pryce), Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Hopkins), Original Screenplay

Where to Watch: Stream it on Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.