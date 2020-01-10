‘X-Men’ and ‘Pretty in Pink’ Producer Lauren Shuler Donner to Be Honored at ACE Eddie Awards

Alan Heim, editor of "Network" and "All That Jazz," will also be honored by the American Cinema Editors.

Lauren Shuler Donner, a producer whose filmography ranges from Brat Pack to Marvel, is among those chosen by the American Cinema Editors board to receive a special career honor at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards.

Shuler Donner will receive ACE’s Golden Eddie Award at the annual ceremony January 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is hosting.

Shuler Donner’s career spans four decades and began with “Mr. Mom,” the 1983 John Hughes-penned comedy starring Michael Keaton. She went on to produce other notable 1980s films including “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Pretty in Pink.” The next decade, she produced “Dave” and “Free Willy,” two of the top 10 movies in 1993.

She helped spawn a new generation of superhero films’ box-office dominance beginning in 2000 with “X-Men,” and went on to produce several in the series, including the Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Deadpool” in 2016, which brought in $782.6 million globally.

In total, her films have grossed over $7 billion worldwide, according to ACE.

“Lauren Shuler Donner is nothing short of a dynamo,” reads a statement from the ACE Board of Directors. “Her films have grossed billions worldwide and engaged audiences for almost 40 years. She is responsible for some of the most exciting franchises in film history and consistently champions great storytelling in all mediums. We are thrilled to celebrate her career thus far and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.”

Film editors Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch will both receive Career Achievement awards.

Heim won an Oscar for editing Bob Fosse’s “All the Jazz” and was nominated for “Network,” Sidney Lumet’s satire that won four Academy Awards in 1977.

Hirsch was elected as ACE’s first female president in 2000. Her career began with Richard Compton’s 1974 indie “Macon County Line” and went on to work with Roger Corman on the director’s “Big Bad Mama,” “Death Race 2000,” and “Eat My Dust.”

Her later work includes “The West Wing,” for which she received an Emmy nomination and won an Eddie; “Gremlins,” and “More American Graffiti.”

Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, will receive ACE’s Heritage Award, which recognizes commitment to advancing the image of film editors and cultivating respect for the profession.

