Second-Ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Returns in June

The event celebrates the unscripted, documentary series, and reality content often overlooked within the industry.

The Oscars might be in the rearview mirror, but 2020 still has plenty of awards shows on tap for those fans looking for perpetual statuette satiation.

Case in point, the Critics’ Choice Association in conjunction with NPACT, the trade organization representing nonfiction TV producers, announced Tuesday the return of the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. The second annual event, scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020, celebrates several areas of TV that are all-too-often overlooked, including unscripted, documentary series, and reality content.

“The response to our inaugural awards show last year was bigger and more exciting than even we imagined, and that’s a testament to both the power of nonfiction and reality, and the sense of community that exists among the people who create it,” Critics’ Choice Association CEO and Executive Producer Joey Berlin said in a statement released Tuesday. “We’re thrilled once again to illuminate the art and complexity of this dynamic programming with a meaningful awards show driven and supported by the industry’s most respected critics.”

“One of NPACT’s unique attributes is in bringing marketplace competitors together as colleagues – supportive of one another and the diverse range of content that makes up the world of nonfiction production. We are delighted to be partnering again with Joey, Bob and the Critics’ Choice Association to elevate our members’ work and to celebrate their creative accomplishments,” NPACT Executive Producer and Interim General Manager Michelle Van Kempen added.

The ceremony’s inaugural year boasted 28 competitive categories, entailing a wide variety of interests, including game shows, animal/nature shows, culinary shows, and sports shows, among many, many others. Netflix’s “Queer Eye” came out on top, winning four awards in total, including victories for Structured Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Ensemble Case in an Unscripted Series, and Male Star of the Year for Jonathan Van Ness. James Corden also had a strong showing, with CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” tying with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for Late-Night Talk Show and Corden himself winning Show Host. Another feather in the Brit’s hat was the Short Form Series win for Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” a spin-off of the recurring segment that originated on Corden’s show.

Submissions to the contest open Wednesday, February 19 and close on Monday, April 13. Series are eligible if they aired at least six episodes between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to at least 50% of the total potential United States TV market. The full slate of nominations will be announced on Monday, May 4, with the ceremony taking place in June at the Beverly Hilton.

