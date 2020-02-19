Apple TV+ Announces Mahershala Ali-Led Original Film ‘Swan Song’

“Swan Song” is the latest to join Apple’s slate of upcoming original films that will premiere both in theaters and on Apple TV+.

Despite the streaming service’s name, Apple TV+ isn’t just television — it’s also in the original film game. (That would be the “+.”) Apple has just announced that the latest original film to join its upcoming slate is “Swan Song,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) and written and directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”).

“Benjamin’s script for ‘Swan Song’ immediately connected with us,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s head of feature development and acquisitions. “We cannot wait to bring Benjamin’s vision together with Mahershala’s undeniable talent to deliver this powerfully layered story to audiences around the world.”

Details about the film are sparse right now, but Apple describes “Swan Song” as “a genre-bending drama” set in the near future and focused on how far someone will go and how much they will sacrifice to make a happier life for the people they love. The film — which will have a theatrical release in addition to its release on the Apple TV+ streaming service — will be produced by Apple and Anonymous Content, and will go into production this spring.

“Benjamin Cleary is a rare talent who deftly weaves human emotion into his filmmaking in a way that harkens to many of the great films that began at Anonymous Content such as ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Being John Malkovich,’” said Anonymous Content’s Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin. “We are tremendously grateful to be working with Mahershala Ali and Ben on this thought-provoking project, that we’re sure will be a conversation starter.” Shulman (“Defending Jacob”) and Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) will produce “Swan Song” on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Ali.

“I’ve been developing ‘Swan Song’ for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision,” said Cleary. “Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream.”

“Swan Song” is the latest film to join Apple’s slate of upcoming original films that will premiere both in theaters and on Apple TV+. This slate also includes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Documentary “Boys State,” “The Banker,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “On The Rocks,” and “Wolfwalkers,” among others.

