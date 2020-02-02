Art Directors Guild Awards: ‘Parasite, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Take Top Honors

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Parasite" are poised to become only the fourth film in 20 years to win both Best Picture and Best Production Design Oscars.

Oscar nominees “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” were the big winners Saturday night at the 24th annual Art Directors Guild Awards (held at The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). Barbara Ling’s elegiac recreation of 1969 Hollywood beat Dennis Gassner’s innovative period work on Sam Mendes’ one-shot, World War I extravaganza “1917” for the period prize, while Lee Ha-Jun’s extraordinary production design on Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” took contemporary honors. The wins for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” suggest they are not out of the running for the Production Design Oscar.

Oscar ballots are in voters hands, due Tuesday, February 4.

Meanwhile, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Toy Story 4 ” earned ADG awards for fantasy and animation (beating “The Lion King,” Jon Favreau’s faux live action, photoreal, virtual production, which production designer James Chinlund entered on his own).

Among the TV highlights were “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (one-hour period or fantasy single-camera), “The Umbrella Academy” (one-hour contemporary single-camera), and “Chernobyl” (movie or limited series).

The late visual futurist/concept artist Syd Mead (“Blade Runner”) was honored with the William Cameron Menzies Award, and ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to art director Joe Alves (“Jaws”), scenic/graphic artist Denis Olsen (“Ghostbusters”), set designer Stephen Myles Berger (“Basic Instinct”), and illustrator/matte artist Jack Johnson (“Edward Scissorhands”).

Winners for Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film:

PERIOD FILM

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production Designer: François Audouy

“The Irishman”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

“Jojo Rabbit”

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

“Joker”

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

“1917”

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”

Production Designer: Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

“Ad Astra”

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

“Aladdin”

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

“Avengers: Endgame”

Production Designer: Charles Wood

“Dumbo”

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Production Designer: Jade Healy

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

“Knives Out”

Production Designer: David Crank

“Parasite”

Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

“Us”

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

“Abominable”

Production Designer: Max Boas

“Frozen II”

Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

“The Lion King”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

“Toy Story 4”

Production Designer: Bob Pauley

Nominees for Excellence in Production Design for Television:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

“The Crown”: “Aberfan”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

“Game of Throne”: “The Bells”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Big Little Lies”: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”

Production Designer: John Paino

“The Boys”: “The Female of the Species”

Production Designer: Dave Blass

“Euphoria”: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,”

“And Salt the Earth Behind You”

Production Designer: Kay Lee

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Mayday”

Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams

“The Umbrella Academy”: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Black Mirror”: “Striking Vipers”

Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

“Catch-22”

Production Designer: David Gropman

“Chernobyl”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

“Deadwood”

Production Designer: Maria Caso

“Fosse/Verdon”

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Barry”: “ronny/lily”

Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

“Fleabag”: “Ep. 5”

Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

“GLOW”: “Up, Up, Up”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

“The Good Place”: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”

Production Designer: Ian Phillips

“Russian Doll”: “Nothing in This World is Easy”

Production Designer: Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory”: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

“The Cool Kids”: “Vegas, Baby!”

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

“Family Reunion”: “Remember Black Elvis?”

Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

“No Good Nick”: “The Italian Job”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

“Will & Grace”: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”

Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Production Designer: Emma Fairley

“MedMen”: “The New Normal”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

“Portal for Facebook”: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch”

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“Drunk History”: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

“Rent: Live”

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

“Saturday Night Live”: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

