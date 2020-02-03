Watch Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza Cosplay ‘The Lighthouse’ in Indie Spirits Preview

Plaza will return as the host of the annual celebration of indie film, airing on IFC this Saturday.

One of the annual delights of the Independent Spirit Awards is seeing a number of films that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences neglected to credit recognized a day before the Oscars. Another Indie Spirit joy is watching talented funny people deliver micro-targeted jokes related to said films.

So, even in short concentrated doses, watching those two ideas dovetail is a glorious thing to behold. The first of the 35th Independent Spirit Awards’ barrage of visual gags comes in the form of returning host Aubrey Plaza donning a Robert Pattinson mustache for the IFC promo below. Taking part in a two-person recreation of “The Lighthouse,” Plaza is joined by Bill Murray as her on-screen partner in cr-aye-me.

It makes sense that Robert Eggers’ sophomore feature gets this prime promo treatment: The film is tied with “Uncut Gems” for the most nominations at Saturday’s annual celebration of the best in indie film. In addition to Jarin Blaschke’s nod for Best Cinematography (a category it will also be up for at the Oscars), “The Lighthouse” will have contenders in Best Editing (Louise Ford), Best Male Lead (Pattinson), Best Supporting Male (Willem Dafoe), and Best Director (Eggers).

Plaza’s hosting stint this year marks the second half of back-to-back repeat emcees, following the duo of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in 2017 and 2018. Plaza is the first solo host in consecutive ceremonies since Sarah Silverman in 2006 and 2007.

Other films up for multiple awards on Saturday include “Give Me Liberty,” “Clemency,” “Honey Boy,” “Luce,” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” As per usual, the Indie Spirits will take place in Santa Monica, California, in a tent a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean.

For those looking to watch the festivities live, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will air Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET on IFC. Anyone looking for a replay of the ceremony (which last year included a drag medley highlighting all the films in the Best Feature category) can find an encore presentation of the show available to stream February 9 on IFC Films Unlimited on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the AppleTV app.

