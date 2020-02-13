‘The Batman’ Camera Test Reveals First Glimpse of Robert Pattinson in Batsuit

Here's a peek at Matt Reeves' upcoming tentpole starring Robert Pattinson, in full Batman garb.

Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share a first glimpse at Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” Though less than a minute long, this moody camera test offers a good glimpse of Pattinson in the batsuit — at least from the waist up. Watch below.

Production on “The Batman” is currently underway, with Warner Bros. releasing the DC Comics-based tentpole on June 25, 2021. In a recent interview, “The Batman” co-star Peter Sarsgaard (in a still-mysterious role) said that Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight will be “raw” and “not sanitized.” In another interview, Pattinson himself said his Bruce Wayne will be just as “crazy and perverse” as the unhinged characters he typically plays in indie fare, such as David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” Claire Denis’ “High Life,” the Safdie Brothers’ “Good Time,” Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” and more. This camera test so far, though, reveals a Batman who looks sleek and polished.

The cast for “The Batman” also includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Pattinson has reiterated that this version of Batman will not resemble Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, or Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns.” (That should mean it’s safe to say he won’t resemble George Clooney or Val Kilmer, either, who starred in Joel Schumacher’s notoriously gonzo “Batman” entries.)

“Out of all the big roles that I knew of in that kind of realm, there was just something about this one,” Pattinson told BBC of Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.”

With Nolan’s “Tenet” and “The Batman,” Pattinson is making his first foray into studio films since the “Twilight” saga wrapped up in 2012. For “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, meanwhile, this is his first directorial project since he helmed “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which released in 2017. With a script from Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, “The Batman” features cinematography from Oscar-nominated DP Greig Fraser, who also shot Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune,” plus “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

