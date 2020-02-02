Bill Murray Relives ‘Groundhog Day’ Again and Again in Jeep Super Bowl Commercial

Murray revisits his iconic role for this spot set to air Sunday night during the big game.

The Super Bowl, set to air on Fox Sunday night, has already lined up some great ads, including the Martin Scorsese Coca-Cola Energy ad, and Bryan Cranston’s recreation of “The Shining” for Mountain Dew. Now, Bill Murray has stepped up to revisit his iconic role from Harold Ramis’ 1993 comedy classic, “Groundhog Day.” This Super Bowl ad for Jeep features Murray reprising Phil Connors, perennially caught in a time loop that begins every morning at 6 a.m. with the sounds of “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher. There are other easter eggs featured in the spot, including Stephen Tobolowsky as the ever-annoying Ned Ryerson. Check it out below.

Last year, IndieWire interview Bill Murray on the heels of Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” at Cannes, and explained why he makes these kinds of cash-grab choices. “It paid for my son’s college,” he said of the “Ghostbusters” franchise.

Fox will air Super Bowl LIV — featuring the Kansa City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers — at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Viewers will be able stream the game for free via the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the game’s halftime show and Demi Lovato will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the kickoff. The Super Bowl, which will be available in 4K UHD on compatible devices, can also be streamed on several streaming services that include live television channels, though viewers should check to ensure local Fox channels are available in their area. The Super Bowl can be watched on services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Now, and FuboTV. Though each of those services cost about $50 per month, they all offer free trials. You can also watch through Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, and Android TV. It will also be available across iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and tablets.

Related Super Bowl LIV: How to Watch Sunday's Big Game Online

Kiefer Sutherland Is a Stressed-Out Cop in Quibi's First 'The Fugitive' Teaser Related How to Watch and Livestream the 2020 SAG Awards

Oscars 2020: Best Live Action Short Film Predictions

Watch Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew ad, which almost too eerily remakes Kubrick’s haunting horror classic, here. Also, be sure to check out Martin Scorsese’s Coca-Cola ad co-starring Jonah Hill. For more coverage on the 2020 Super Bowl, tune into IndieWire’s Super Bowl LIV predictions on the Millions of Screens podcast.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.